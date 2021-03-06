Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Moody’s worth $91,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,473,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Moody’s by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 1,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCO opened at $287.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.35 and its 200-day moving average is $279.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.92%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.73.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

