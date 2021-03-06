Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,157,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of The Progressive worth $114,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,292,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,590,000 after purchasing an additional 370,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 603,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,719,000 after purchasing an additional 87,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

The Progressive stock opened at $89.56 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,300.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,609 shares of company stock worth $1,680,401 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

