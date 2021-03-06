Rhumbline Advisers Sells 10,059 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 839,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,059 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Crown Castle International worth $133,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 58.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,065,000 after purchasing an additional 822,902 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2,648.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 662,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,365,000 after acquiring an additional 638,734 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,869,000 after acquiring an additional 547,049 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 912,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,953,000 after acquiring an additional 354,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 391.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after acquiring an additional 336,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $150.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.09. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The firm has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.78.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 2,600 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.95 per share, with a total value of $413,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at $22,879,263. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,562. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

