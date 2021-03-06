Rhumbline Advisers Sells 11,545 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 556,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,545 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Deere & Company worth $149,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after buying an additional 1,289,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,382,536,000 after buying an additional 646,460 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,010,000 after buying an additional 463,298 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,314,000 after buying an additional 427,694 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,585,000 after buying an additional 362,615 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.20.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $349.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.17 and a 200-day moving average of $259.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $363.31.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.