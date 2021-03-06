Rhumbline Advisers Sells 185,215 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,396,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,215 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Activision Blizzard worth $129,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 117.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 24,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 38.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATVI opened at $92.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.64.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

