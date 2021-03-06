Rhumbline Advisers Sells 19,004 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,004 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $84,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $6,829,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 407.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 69,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,338,000 after purchasing an additional 55,403 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of REGN stock opened at $461.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $494.04 and a 200-day moving average of $533.79. The company has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $418.01 and a 52 week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $625.81.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.