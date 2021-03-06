Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,271 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 735,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Eaton worth $88,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $137.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.27. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.39.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

