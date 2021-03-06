Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,824 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Equinix worth $127,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.3% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $610.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $477.87 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $705.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $735.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $821.89.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total value of $1,356,412.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,789.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total transaction of $694,357.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,086 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,592.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

