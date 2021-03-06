Rhumbline Advisers Sells 32,905 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,113,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 32,905 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of ConocoPhillips worth $84,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $58.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $59.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.32.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

