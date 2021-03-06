Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,529 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $83,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $499.70 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $573.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $508.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.40.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

