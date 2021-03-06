Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,724 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,724 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of S&P Global worth $150,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI stock opened at $334.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.61. The stock has a market cap of $80.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.54.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

