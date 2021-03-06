Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,389 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,389 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Ecolab worth $114,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in Ecolab by 507.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,195,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Ecolab by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.50.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $207.91 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of -56.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $3,742,742.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,933.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.