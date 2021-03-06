Rhumbline Advisers Sells 65,120 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,869 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 65,120 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Ross Stores worth $89,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.27.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $113.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $123.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.04. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

