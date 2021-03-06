Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,113 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 590,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Illinois Tool Works worth $120,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,120,000 after buying an additional 214,462 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,020,000 after buying an additional 204,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,636,000 after buying an additional 268,059 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,731,000 after buying an additional 63,476 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,657,000 after buying an additional 629,767 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW stock opened at $210.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.00. The stock has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.84%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

