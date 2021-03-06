Rhumbline Advisers Sells 761 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 490,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Norfolk Southern worth $116,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 300.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $41,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $256.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.63. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $264.11.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.96.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

