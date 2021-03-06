Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,891 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,891 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $109,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,700,000 after acquiring an additional 555,203 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,406,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 315.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,897,000 after acquiring an additional 403,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EL. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.73.

NYSE EL opened at $292.89 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.14. The stock has a market cap of $106.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,225 shares of company stock valued at $25,506,851. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

