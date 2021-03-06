Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,207 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,207 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Lam Research worth $125,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,459 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,291,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Lam Research by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,078,000 after acquiring an additional 229,409 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,227,000 after acquiring an additional 67,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $547.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $552.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.28. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $603.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 target price (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,207 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

