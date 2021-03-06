Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,458 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $120,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,232,171,000 after purchasing an additional 220,007 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,365 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,646,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,213,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,420,000 after purchasing an additional 67,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $263.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.60 and its 200 day moving average is $280.99. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

