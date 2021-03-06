Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Short Interest Update

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the January 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of RICOY stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 855. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ricoh has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12.

Get Ricoh alerts:

RICOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ricoh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjet, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards. The company also provides digital, spherical, single lens reflex, action, and FA cameras; and automotive stereo cameras, automotive precision machined parts, and small and low energy mobile ICs.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.