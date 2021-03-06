RioDeFi Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 6th. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. RioDeFi has a market cap of $28.37 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00058078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.07 or 0.00764325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00026891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00031165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00060474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00043834 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 255,721,273 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.