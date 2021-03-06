Rise Protocol (RISE) Market Capitalization Tops $1.57 Million

Rise Protocol (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Rise Protocol has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $19,522.00 worth of Rise Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $15.65 or 0.00032756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rise Protocol has traded 71.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007709 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00114286 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000103 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol Profile

Rise Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise Protocol’s total supply is 120,940 coins and its circulating supply is 100,033 coins. Rise Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

