Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Short Interest Up 35.8% in February

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 485,500 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the January 28th total of 357,400 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

In other news, Director John A. Karas sold 24,000 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $126,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVSB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 28,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,733,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after buying an additional 138,874 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVSB stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.36. The stock had a trading volume of 139,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,945. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 16.54%. Analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

RVSB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Riverview Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

