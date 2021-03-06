Rivetz Hits Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 45.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rivetz has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $221.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rivetz token can now be purchased for $0.0488 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00056272 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.70 or 0.00758852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00025485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00031448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00059509 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00043184 BTC.

RVT is a token. It launched on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

