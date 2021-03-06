Rivetz (RVT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $639.00

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 69.8% higher against the dollar. Rivetz has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $639.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rivetz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00057791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.49 or 0.00773319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00026784 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00031105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00043537 BTC.

Rivetz Token Profile

Rivetz (CRYPTO:RVT) is a token. It launched on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz

