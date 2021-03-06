Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Declares $1.11 Dividend

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.11 per share on Tuesday, March 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

Shares of RKT opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RKT. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

