Rocket Pool (RPL) Market Cap Achieves $111.14 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for about $10.81 or 0.00022321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $111.14 million and $3.79 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool is a token. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rocket Pool Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

