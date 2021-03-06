Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Sold by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the quarter. Rogers accounts for approximately 2.8% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Rogers worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,434,000 after purchasing an additional 305,830 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Rogers by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management increased its position in shares of Rogers by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 7,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROG. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

ROG opened at $181.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 586.60 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $195.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.52.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $498,027.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,581.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,509,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,906 shares of company stock worth $4,071,599 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

