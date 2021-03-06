Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Update

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,554,500 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the January 28th total of 6,258,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,549,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,290,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,897,852. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RYCEY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,298 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

