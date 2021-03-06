ROOBEE Market Capitalization Tops $10.19 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a market cap of $10.19 million and $208,021.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars.

