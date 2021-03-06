Rope ($ROPE) Price Hits $69.03 on Major Exchanges

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded up 54.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One Rope token can now be bought for approximately $69.03 or 0.00144780 BTC on major exchanges. Rope has a market cap of $1.93 million and $122,075.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rope has traded up 91.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rope alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.99 or 0.00467672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00068688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00078878 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00084041 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00051267 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.48 or 0.00460318 BTC.

Rope Token Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Rope’s official website is rope.lol

Rope Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rope and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.