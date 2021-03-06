Roubaix Capital LLC Acquires 12,070 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,646 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the period. QAD accounts for approximately 2.6% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of QAD worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in QAD during the first quarter worth $41,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in QAD during the third quarter worth $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in QAD by 454.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in QAD by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in QAD during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QADA shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QAD has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

In other news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 12,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $753,689.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,728,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QAD stock opened at $71.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.29 and a 200-day moving average of $54.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 444.34 and a beta of 1.32. QAD Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $75.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

