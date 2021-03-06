Roubaix Capital LLC Buys 23,001 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,001 shares during the quarter. CEVA comprises about 2.2% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.29% of CEVA worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the third quarter worth $39,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the third quarter worth $395,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 65.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the third quarter worth $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $131,172.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,875.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $399,261.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,612,058.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,146 shares of company stock worth $6,822,203. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CEVA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,258.00, a PEG ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

