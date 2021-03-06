Roubaix Capital LLC Grows Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,251 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at $112,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLIC. TheStreet raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Gregory F. Milzcik bought 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.31 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $44.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.82. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $52.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.