Roubaix Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,129 shares during the quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.47% of Napco Security Technologies worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 554.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth about $200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NSSC shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $55,156,853.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,999,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,794,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $190,188.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSSC stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $626.37 million, a P/E ratio of 81.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 5.53. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $34.27.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

