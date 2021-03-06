Roubaix Capital LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Roubaix Capital LLC lowered its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 103,720 shares during the quarter. Orion Engineered Carbons comprises approximately 2.0% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.26% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 17,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 35,827 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 2.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

