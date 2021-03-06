Roubaix Capital LLC Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,567 shares during the period. Raven Industries accounts for approximately 3.1% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.34% of Raven Industries worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RAVN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Raven Industries by 366.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

NASDAQ RAVN opened at $37.88 on Friday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $42.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.