Roubaix Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Materion worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 69.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

MTRN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $73.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.14. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.42%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

