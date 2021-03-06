Roubaix Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,165 shares during the period. Kura Sushi USA accounts for approximately 2.5% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 2.02% of Kura Sushi USA worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 156,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 83,838 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth $1,793,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth $800,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the period. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $266.23 million, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.30. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $36.43.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 60.53% and a negative return on equity of 44.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

