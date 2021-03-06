Roubaix Capital LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Sierra Wireless as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWIR stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $15.69. 336,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $575.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.36. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.08.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley began coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

