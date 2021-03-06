Roubaix Capital LLC Invests $1.59 Million in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 127,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Misonix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Misonix by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Misonix by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 272,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 74,700 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Misonix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 237,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in Misonix by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 208,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 39,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Misonix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Misonix alerts:

MSON stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $325.93 million, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.48. Misonix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.22. Misonix had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%.

About Misonix

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products include BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting and sculpting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON).

Receive News & Ratings for Misonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Misonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.