Roubaix Capital LLC Invests $2.32 Million in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 126,295 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000. Brightcove accounts for approximately 1.8% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.32% of Brightcove as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCOV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,681,000 after purchasing an additional 197,597 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 6.9% in the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,115,000 after purchasing an additional 190,576 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the third quarter worth about $1,691,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 3.7% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,887,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 74.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 136,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brightcove has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

BCOV stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. Brightcove Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $839.57 million, a P/E ratio of -56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

