Roubaix Capital LLC Invests $2 Million in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 160,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.49% of Tufin Software Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUFN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 98,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,358 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 106,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 37,567 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 411,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TUFN opened at $11.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.07 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.94. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TUFN. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tufin Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Tufin Software Technologies Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

