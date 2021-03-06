Roubaix Capital LLC Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:ROCH)

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:ROCH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 93,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.94% of Roth CH Acquisition I as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,017,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at $995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Roth CH Acquisition I alerts:

NASDAQ:ROCH opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.29. Roth CH Acquisition I Co. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $31.99.

Roth CH Acquisition I Co focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or various businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.