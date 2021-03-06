Roubaix Capital LLC Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 203,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Ondas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ondas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,639,000.

ONDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ondas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on Ondas in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Ondas stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Ondas Profile

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

