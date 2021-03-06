Roubaix Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 128,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000. Enerpac Tool Group comprises 2.2% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Enerpac Tool Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPAC shares. Gabelli lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, G.Research lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.90 and a beta of 1.40. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.86.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.71 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.