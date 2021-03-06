Roubaix Capital LLC Purchases 74,922 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 74,922 shares during the quarter. Park Aerospace accounts for 2.6% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 1.21% of Park Aerospace worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Park Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Park Aerospace by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 138,369 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Park Aerospace by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 326,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Park Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Park Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Park Aerospace stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.47 million, a P/E ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.61.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 13.13%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

