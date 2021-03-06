Roubaix Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 38,365 VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,365 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.35% of VSE as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 310.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the third quarter worth about $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on VSE in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.44 million, a P/E ratio of 393.44 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VSE Co. has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $42.43.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, research analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

