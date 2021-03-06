Roubaix Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 80,310 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,310 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000. Tapestry accounts for about 1.9% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPR opened at $41.91 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

