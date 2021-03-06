Roubaix Capital LLC Sells 1,807 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Roubaix Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of EnerSys worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 109,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 32,766 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1,256.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 111,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 103,007 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 76.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 58.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 57,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $89.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.99. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $96.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. EnerSys’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.96%.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

