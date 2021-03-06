Roubaix Capital LLC Sells 21,257 Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Roubaix Capital LLC trimmed its position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 21,257 shares during the period. Navigator comprises approximately 2.1% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.44% of Navigator worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture boosted its position in Navigator by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 1,365,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,411,000 after buying an additional 47,099 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,345,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 100,971 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 374,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 103,846 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 359,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 29,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

NVGS opened at $10.10 on Friday. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $564.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.82 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21.

NVGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

